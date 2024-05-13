MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Someone Takes A Selfie, Celebrates Festival By Dancing

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Polling parties were dispatched to their respective polling stations on Sunday, equipped with voting materials. The teams departing from Ratlam city and Ratlam rural assembly constituencies were captured in moments of joy, with some snapping selfies and others dancing to celebrate the democratic festival of voting.

There was a palpable sense of enthusiasm among the polling officers as they set out for the 1,297 polling stations across the district. Collector and district election officer Rajesh Batham, along with SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, inspected the distribution arrangements at all three centres. Polling personnel from Ratlam rural and Ratlam city assembly constituencies received their materials from Ratlam Science and Arts College, while those from Sailana received theirs from the Government College premises, and Jaora's polling personnel collected their materials from Government Bhagat Singh College.

Ratlam district's five assembly constituencies are divided among three Lok Sabha constituencies: Ratlam city, Ratlam rural, and Sailana are part of Ratlam-Jhabua-Alirajpur Lok Sabha; Jaora and Piploda tehsils fall under Mandsaur-Ratlam Lok Sabha; and Alot is in Ujjain-Alot Lok Sabha. The distribution of voting material was managed by about 750 officers and employees across the district.

The distribution of election material took place from 7 am to 10 am, starting with the urban polling parties of Ratlam city followed by those from the rural areas. Despite the morning heat, large coolers were installed to provide relief. Before departure, the polling workers were treated to mango (carry) panna as a gesture of appreciation.

In total, 1,297 polling stations have been set up in the five assembly constituencies, with approximately 6,485 employees overseeing the elections. To transport the polling parties, 420 vehicles (buses and jeeps) equipped with GPS were deployed.