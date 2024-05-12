2 Mandsaur Youths Arrested For Robbing Farmer Of ₹80,000

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ringnode police claimed to have cracked a robbery case, which occurred on May 7, involving the looting of Rs 80,000 from a 52-year-old farmer.

The incident happened when Bherulal Nayak, a resident of village Boliya in Mandsaur district, was en route to Arniapitha agricultural produce market near Javra on a tractor-trolley.

Upon receiving the report, a team led by Ringnaud police station in-charge Patiram Davre, under the guidance of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, ASP Rakesh Khakha, and Javra SDOP Shaktisingh Chauhan, was formed. The team meticulously examined the crime scene and reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed two suspicious individuals on a bike.

Further investigation identified the suspects as 20-year-old Pawan Anjana and 22-year-old Yashwant Anjana, residents of Khajuriya Anjana village and Ratikhedi, respectively, both in Mandsaur district. The police conducted raids, leading to the arrest of the accused. Initially, the duo denied involvement, but under intensive interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

It was discovered that the stolen money was divided between the two culprits and hidden in their respective homes. Acting on this information, the police recovered Rs 40,000 from each of their residences. The authorities were also probing into the criminal backgrounds of the arrested individuals and investigating any potential links to other criminal activities.

The victim, Bherulal Nayak, had visited the agricultural market with his 10-year-old son Karan to sell wheat and flax seed. After completing the sale, he was returning home with his son when the robbery occurred near village Dhatravada. Two assailants on a bike approached Nayak, claiming something was stuck behind his tractor-trolley. Upon stopping, they forcibly took the money from his pocket and fled towards Mandsaur.