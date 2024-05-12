MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CRPF, Meghalaya ACP Forces Deployed At Critical Polling Stations

Representative Image

Khandwa/Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In Khandwa, distribution of materials commenced from Adarsh College, Junapani, at 8 am, with materials being sent to 805 polling stations across Khandwa, Pandhana, and Mandhata. Key officials such as collector Anoop Singh, SP Manoj Kumar Rai, and others supervised the distribution process.

The material distribution proceeded smoothly, covering a total of 21,12,203 voters across eight assembly seats in the Khandwa-Burhanpur Lok Sabha constituency. This includes 10,70,924 male voters, 10,41,228 female voters, and 51 other voters. Additionally, there are 671 service voters in Khandwa and Burhanpur, with 231 sectors established for elections. Notably, there are 70 critical polling stations out of the total 805 for the 3 assembly constituencies in Khandwa district.

The security arrangements are robust, with a force of over 2,600 soldiers deployed at the polling booths till the end of voting. Polling stations are categorised into sensitive and general, with 70 sensitive booths identified. CRPF and Meghalaya ACP forces have been deployed at critical polling stations, and 83 sector mobile teams will oversee security arrangements until the end of voting and the arrival of polling parties in the strong room.

In a separate development, about 5,000 officers and employees are on duty to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in the district. The distribution of material to the polling parties began at 6 am on Sunday from the Diet College premises in Bahadarpur.

Burhanpur district panchayat CEO Srishti Deshmukh stated that there are 652 polling stations in the district, with each station staffed by four employees, including PO, P-1, P-2, and P-3. Additional assistants have been provided in areas with more voters.

For the distribution of voting material, 346 tables for Burhanpur assembly and 306 tables for Nepanagar assembly were set up. The process began early in the morning, with the battery of the EVM machine being checked and voting materials collated.

Notably, women polling workers were welcomed with garlands at the pink booths, a gesture appreciated for its recognition of their contribution to the electoral process.