Indore: BJP Leader's On The Run Son Held In Rs 70 Crore Drug Case 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bilal Khan an accused in the 2021 drug case in which drugs worth Rs 70 crore were seized in the city has been arrested. Deputy commissioner of police Nimish Agrawal said that Bilal Khan was held from Chhoti Gwaltoli after being on the run for two years.

The 25-year-old Bilal is the son of Kamaal Khan a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who is a former state minorities commission member. Khan allegedly has links with the local network of an inter-state MDMA smuggling racket and a reward of Rs 4,000 was declared for his arrest earlier, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal local convener Tannu Sharma said his outfit had sought the arrest of Khan during its protest here against the drug mafia on June 15. As per police, on January 5, 2021, a consignment of 70 kilograms of MDMA, popularly known as Ecstasy, worth Rs 70 crore was seized.

Biggest MDMA drug seizure case

Police claimed that it was the MP’s biggest MDMA drug seizure case. So far, 40 persons have been arrested in the case, including a pharmaceutical unit owner from Hyderabad in Telangana, police said.

In 2021 some accused were bringing a drug consignment from Hyderabad to deliver in Khudel but before they could deliver the drug, the police managed to arrest Ved Prakash Vyas, a Hyderabad resident and other people including the car driver.

In further investigation the police found out that the consignment was supposed to be sent to South Africa from Indore. Vyas was previously a medical representative in a pharmaceutical company and had lived in Indore, Ujjain and Mandsaur. He used to run the factory that manufactured MDMA in Telangana under the pretext of manufacturing medicines.

