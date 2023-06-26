Madhya Praesh: Rallies, Street Plays To Spread Message Of De-addiction

Rallies, Street Plays To Spread Message Of De-addiction | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse on Monday, PG College, Municipal Council, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Women and Child Development Department and Sports and Youth Welfare Department conducted a rally and a street play to spread the message of de-addiction among the people.

Under the guidance of district medical officer (DMO) Vijay Kumar Sharma, approximately 200 people from all departments of PG College gathered at the college gate to begin the rally, which was flagged off by Principal RS Deora, health officer Prakash Chitte, Ravi Jaiswal and Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

The group proceeded to the Municipality Gate Tiraha, demonstrating their unity and commitment to the cause. In the rally college Professor Sanjay Kochak and his team made the public aware of drug addiction through street plays.

Sawan Dhangar, Samvedna Pandhane, Pooja Rajkule and Gautam Bhalse, all NSS students, not only participated in the rally but also shouted slogans against drug addiction. Following that, the rally moved forward.

Essay and slogan-writing competition held

The Radio Unit, led by Principal MK Gokhale, organised an essay and slogan writing competition on International Drug Prevention Day at Government Girls College. Shifa Shaikh won the first prize and Rani Kushwaha secured the second prize in the competition, where the students composed essays and slogans highlighting the negative impact of drug abuse on human life.