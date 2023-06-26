Indore: Tourism Board Quiz For Students On July 27

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Registrations for the quiz competition of MP Tourism Board have started. The MP Tourism Board organises the competition in every district of the state, in which school students from 9th to 12th standard participate. This year the competition will be held on July 27 and the last date for registration is July 8.

The Board has been organising the quiz since 2016 with the aim of making children aware of the state's rich history, traditions, heritage, cultural diversities, art, natural prosperity, great people and others. Registration for participation can be done on the website of the department. The department has uploaded the rules for the quiz as well as the old quiz papers on the website, so that the participants can prepare for it. Publicity for the quiz is being done on social media platforms with the help of local administration at the department and district levels.