Indore: Son Attempts Suicide After Man Killed In Road Accident |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old man was killed after being hit by a bus on the Aerodrome Road on Wednesday morning. It is said that he was on morning walk when the BSF bus of BSF hit him.

Upset over father’s death in the road accident, the youth reached the district hospital and tried to committing suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the under construction building. Fortunately, he was saved by the workers immediately.

Aerodrome police station in charge Tarun Singh Bhati said that the deceased has been identified as Netiram Goswami, 55 year, a resident of Vijayshri Nagar area of the city.

Goswami was a priest in a temple in the area. He is survived by his wife and two children. He had left for a morning walk. He reached near the BSF gate when the vehicle hit him, killing him on the spot.

The people gathered at the spot immediately informed the police about the incident. A case has been registered by the police and further investigation is on to identify the errant driver of the vehicle.

It is said that after the incident, Goswami’s son Abhishek reached the hospital. Soon after knowing that his father is no more, he cried and went to the fifth floor of the under construction building of the district hospital to jump from there, but two workers at the site spotted him and grabbed him and saved him at last minute.

The video of his attempt to jump from the building circulated on social media. In the video, the youth can be seen trying to jump.

The video goes on to show that a worker grabs him from behind and with the help of another worker pulls him from the edge of the roof and saves him. The police said that Ahbishek was pacified and was told not to take such an extreme step.