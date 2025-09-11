 Indore Municipal Corporation Demolishes Illegal Hotel Structure In Pipliyahana Area
Indore Municipal Corporation Demolishes Illegal Hotel Structure In Pipliyahana Area

IMC’s removal team carried out a demolition drive a bringing down the illegally constructed portion of a hotel

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Indore Municipal Corporation Demolishes Illegal Hotel Structure In Pipliyahana | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC)’s removal team carried out a demolition drive on Wednesday at Pipliyahana, bringing down the illegally constructed portion of a hotel owned by Rajesh Jain and Tanay Jain.

According to officials, the hotel owners had encroached upon the mandatory open space (meant to be left vacant) by extending their construction.

Acting on complaints and instructions from senior officials, the IMC removal squad, equipped with JCB and poclain machines, reached the site early in the morning.

Traffic was diverted from the main road in front of the hotel to ensure safety. Subsequently, the front portion of all three floors of the building was razed.

The hotel had already been sealed around 15 days earlier after the IMC served a notice citing illegal construction. At that time, the owners had submitted an affidavit promising to remove the encroachment on their own. However, no action was taken from their side, which led to Wednesday’s demolition.

