 Indore Traffic Police Launch Road Safety Awareness Drive
Indore Traffic Police Launch Road Safety Awareness Drive

Unique initiative promotes rules, discipline, and ‘Raah veer Yojana’ to encourage citizens in saving accident victims

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:17 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable initiative, Indore Traffic Police organised a Road Safety Awareness Campaign at Palasia Square to highlight the importance of traffic discipline and the state government’s Raah veer Yojana.

The campaign was conducted under the guidance of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, additional commissioner of police Manoj Kumar Srivastava and deputy commissioner of police (Traffic Management) Arvind Tiwari.

Assistant commissioner of police (Traffic) Hindu Singh Muvel, Traffic RI Amita Singh, police personnel and management volunteers actively participated.

Traffic violators were stopped and counselled on safety, while detailed information on Raahveer Yojana was shared. Under this scheme, Good Samaritans who rush accident victims to hospitals are honoured and rewarded with Rs 25,000, without facing legal complications.

Through microphones and pamphlet distribution, police inspired citizens to follow traffic rules and assist accident victims. Motorists pledged to observe regulations and spread awareness further.

Citizens appreciated the initiative, recognising its role in fostering responsibility and compassion. According to traffic officials, collective vigilance and active participation can significantly reduce accidents and save countless lives. The campaign underscored that road safety and humanity must go hand in hand.

