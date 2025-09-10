Indore Zoo To Sparkle With ₹15 Lakh Oz Birds This Diwali | Arsh Khan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This Diwali, Indore Zoo is set to light up not just with lamps, but with colours—10 pairs of Rainbow Lorikeets, valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh per pair, will arrive at the bird aviary! These brilliantly hued Australian natives will make Indore the first city in Madhya Pradesh to host Rainbow Lorikeets, joining an exclusive roster of only a few zoos in India featuring this species.

But that’s not all, alongside the Lorikeets the zoo will also welcome two pairs of wild buffaloes (bisons) under an animal exchange programme with a zoo in Karnataka. In this unique barter, Indore will send a tiger to Karnataka in return, helping manage its current tiger numbers.

Zoo incharge Dr UttamYadav shared that a specialised team will transport the tiger to Karnataka and bring back the new additions.

Meanwhile, zoo education officer Nihar Parulekar confirmed the Lorikeet arrival and their placement in the aviary. He said that these birds will add more attraction to visitors at the aviary.

About Rainbow Lorikeet

Lifespan – Wild: ~10 years; Captivity: up to 20 years (some records show 20–30 years)

Diet – Nectar, pollen, fruits (e.g., mango, papaya, apples); use brush-tipped tongue (papillae) to feed

Habitat & Range – Native to eastern and southeastern Australia; thrive in rainforests, woodlands, urban parks

Behaviour

Highly social—form noisy flocks of 10–25; flock in thousands roosting together; mate for life; agile, playful, and vocal

Fun Facts:

Their tongue is specially evolved—hair-like papillae help extract nectar and pollen efficiently.

Rainbow Lorikeets are important pollinators, transferring pollen as they move between flowers.

Their calls are lively and varied—sharp chattering during feeding and shrill calls in flight.

In India, only a few zoos feature Rainbow Lorikeets, such as Mysore Zoo and Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Chennai).

Why this matters for Indore

First in the State: Indore will be the first home for Rainbow Lorikeets in Madhya Pradesh, enhancing the zoo’s appeal and conservation spotlight.

Educational & Aesthetic Boost: These charismatic birds bring educational value, conservation messaging, and sheer beauty to zoo visitors.

Ecotourism Magnet: Their arrival is poised to significantly enhance weekend footfalls and turn the bird aviary into a must-see attraction.