Madhya Pradesh High Court Reserves Order On Plea’s Seeking Protection Of 30K Trees | Indore Bench Of MP HC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has reserved its order on a petition challenging infrastructure development plans on the premises of defunct Hukamchand Mill, an area that has naturally transformed into a dense forest of nearly 30,000 trees.

Two local activists, environmentalist Dr. Omprakash Joshi and social activist Ajay Lagu, have filed petition seeking protection for the sprawling 42-acre green cover that has flourished over the past three decades since the mill’s closure in 1992.

According to the petition, the abandoned site has become a vital ecosystem supporting various species of trees, birds and wildlife, and is now referred to as the “lungs of Indore,” helping the city fight pollution and rising temperatures.

The activists argue that despite its ecological significance, the Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board (MPHIDB) is pushing ahead with plans to auction the land for commercial development, including malls, hotels and residential complexes.

The board has reportedly issued tenders and conducted investor meetings to promote the project.

The petitioners also claim that clearance work has started without proper authorisation, even though the Indore Municipal Corporation’s garden department confirmed that no permission has been granted to cut down trees.

They warn that large-scale environmental damage is imminent if the project proceeds unchecked.