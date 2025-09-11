Betma Student Dies After Cardiac Arrest On Playground |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh's Betma died of sudden cardiac arrest after collapsing while playing at school, in a heartbreaking incident that has left the community in shock.

The deceased was identified as Lakshita Patel, a Class 6 student at Era Academy School located in Betma.

She was playing with her friends on Wednesday afternoon when she suddenly started feeling exhausted. Feeling unwell, she sat down for a bit.

Moments later, she collapsed. Teachers then quickly informed the school’s sports instructor, who rushed her to Betma Hospital.

Doctors confirmed signs of cardiac arrest and referred her to Choithram Hospital in Indore.

She was admitted around 3 pm, where doctors attempted to revive her for nearly two hours. Despite their efforts, Lakshita passed away around 5 pm on September 10.

Her body was later sent to the District Hospital for post-mortem before being handed over to the family.

Lakshita’s father, Dilip Patel, works in a private firm, and her elder brother resides with relatives in Bijalpur.

It's a case where an 11-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest. According to various studies, a the median age in which a cardiac arrest can attack a male is 55 and a female is around 45.