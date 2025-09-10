Indore: Youth Drowns In Mhow's Waterfall | Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A festive day of friendship and nature took a tragic turn on Wednesday evening when a young man from Indore drowned while on a picnic at a secluded waterfall in Mhow tehsil.

The victim, identified as Ajay Parmar, had been enjoying an outing with four friends at the scenic Junapani waterfall near Bagoda village, a popular local spot for nature lovers.

According to a statement from Simrol Police Station in-charge Amit Kumar, the group arrived at the waterfall in the afternoon. After sharing a meal and enjoying the natural surroundings, Parmar reportedly decided to take a dip in the cool water. It was during this swim that tragedy struck.

He is said to have lost his footing, slipping into a deeper section of the waterbed. The powerful current and depth of the pool quickly overwhelmed him, and despite the frantic efforts of his friends and other picnickers nearby, they were unable to reach him in time.

In the immediate aftermath, a desperate rescue operation was launched by locals who were present at the scene. They were soon joined by police personnel from the Simrol station.

Working together, they managed to pull the young man from the water. However, by the time he was brought to shore, he had already stopped breathing. He was rushed to the Mhow civil hospital, where a duty doctor officially declared him as "brought dead."

The body of the deceased has been moved to the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination, which is scheduled for Thursday. This procedure is expected to determine the exact cause of death and provide further clarity on the circumstances of the drowning.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident. As part of this process, the statements of Ajay's four friends have been recorded.

Police are working to understand the sequence of events that led to the fatal accident. While initial reports point to a tragic slip, the full picture will become clearer once the official post-mortem report is released.

Meanwhile, Parmar's family in Indore has been notified of the devastating news. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers that can be present in natural bodies of water, even in seemingly tranquil settings.