Indore Youth Ends Life By Hanging From Ceiling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eighteen year old youth committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at his place under Dwarkapuri police station jurisdiction, police said on Wednesday. He was allegedly beaten by a girl’s family members and his mobile phone was also snatched by them a couple of days ago.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Jugal Parmar, a resident of Shradhha Saburi Colony.

He was found hanging by his family members and was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. His family members informed the media persons that Jugal used to make furniture.

He had an affair with a girl for two years. The girl’s family members had allegedly thrashed him and had also snatched his mobile phone. Since then, he was upset.

The family members alleged that he committed suicide due to threat by the girl’s family members. However, no suicide note was recovered from him. The statements of his family members are being recorded and the investigations in on to know the reason for his suicide.

Another youth ended life in the Pardeshipura area on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Ashish Tripathi. Police said that before taking such an extreme step, he had made a video call to his female friend in Assam.

When she informed Ashish’s friend about the same and the friend reached his place, he was found hanging. No suicide note was recovered from him. The investigation is on to know the reason behind his taking such an extreme step.