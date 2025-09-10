Indore's MY Hospital Superintendent Sent On Long Leave | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nine days after the horrifying incident in which two newborns were gnawed by rats inside the PICU of MY Hospital, the state government has finally swung into action.

The government has announced a series of administrative shake-ups, hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav has been sent on long leave; Dr Basant Ningwal has been given charge till further orders.

Dr Manoj Joshi, who was acting as the head of Paediatric Surgery at the time of the incident, has been suspended. Paediatric Surgery HoD Dr Brajesh Kumar Lahoti has been removed and replaced by Dr Ashok Kumar Laddha.

These steps were taken based on the findings of an inquiry report by a high-level committee that was submitted on Wednesday to health commissioner Tarun Rathi and forwarded to deputy CM and health minister Rajendra Shukla.

The contract of private agency Agile Company, responsible for cleanliness and security, has been terminated, and another contractor, Heights, has been served a notice.

The inquiry report slammed the hospital administration, the outsourced agency, and doctors for gross negligence, highlighting that despite knowledge of the grave situation, doctors failed to alert senior authorities or take urgent steps, leading to the newborns’ deteriorating condition.

On Wednesday, members of Jai AdivasiYuva Shakti (JAYS) accompanied the bereaved family from Dewas to meet collector ShivamVerma, demanding justice and compensation.

Responding to their plea, the collector approved an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the affected family. He also assured a transparent probe and action against those responsible for negligence.

Families have alleged gross lapses in cleanliness and security inside the hospital. They accused the management of failing to maintain basic hygiene, which led to such a horrifying tragedy.

Following public uproar, the hospital administration ordered an internal inquiry, issued notices to the cleaning contractor, and increased surveillance in the NICU. Rat-control measures have also been intensified. However, families and activists maintain that these steps are too little, too late.

Meanwhile, the tragedy continues to fuel political fire. On September 3, Rahul Gandhi termed it “outright murder,” while State Congress chief Jitu Patwari accused the government of cover-up. Activists have also alleged that the babies were not abandoned, but discharged against family’s will.