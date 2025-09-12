Indore: 20-Year-Old Student Studying In SGSITS Found Hanging In Hostel Room | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old SGSITS student was found hanging in his hostel room in Tukoganj police station area on Wednesday evening. The exact reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from his place.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Aman Verma had recently taken admission in the BE programme at SGSITS and was residing in a hostel in Vallabh Nagar since August 21.

On Wednesday morning, the hostel staff went for routine cleaning, but Aman did not open the door. Later in the afternoon, his friend Akshay Patil returned from college but also found the door locked. Assuming he was resting, Akshay went upstairs to other friends’ rooms.

When he came back in the evening, the door was still locked. Suspicious, he informed the hostel warden. The door was broken open and Aman was found hanging inside. Police were immediately informed.

Aman hailed from Anuppur, where his father works in coal mines. His maternal uncle, employed in a bank, resides in Indore. The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.