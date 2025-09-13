Pride Of Indore: Take A Royal Walk Through The Alleys Of Holkar's Lal Bagh Palace

A Royal Walk Through The Alleys Of Holkar's Lal Bagh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore holds a deep royal history when it comes to architecture. And one of the finest regal architect in the city is Lal Bagh Palace, which still stands tall as magnificent reminder of architectural beauty.

A cultural legacy, situated on the left bank of river Saraswati was a residence to three generations of the Maratha Holkar Dynasty. Tukojirao Holkar II in 1886, started building this palace. Further the construction was continued by his son Shivajirao Holkar. And lastly his grandson Tukojirao Holkar III further expanded it 1962.

Spread over 76 acres of property, the construction of the 45-room is a marvel of Italian Renaissance Revival architecture style. This palace continues to be a living reminder of India’s royal past, where every wall whispers stories of the Holkars’ power, lifestyle, and legacy.

Let's take a grand stroll through the royal alleys of Lalbagh and learn what's in this majestic structure and how to navigate through this beautiful palace for a mesmerising experience.

Royal Beginning through the Royal Gates

The royal walk commences when you cross the grand gates carved with elegant work on the woods which is guarded by the statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the centre.

Entrance |

The palace is also known as 'Nehru Centre' because it became a cultural hub after the state government inherited the property in 1987, and initially, a small museum was installed and the building was renamed to attract creative and intellectual tourists.

Jawaharlal Nehru's Statue |

Dazzling lights carefully placed on beautifully shaped stands will definitely awestruck you. Once the gate is crossed, you walk back through the time and enter a different era.

Grandeur of Durbar Hall

The moment you step in this beautiful structure, the first place where you halt is Durbar Hall. The elegance of all the royal gatherings held there still shines through the walls of it. This is where the rulers showcased their authority and grandeur to their guests.

The golden aura of the Durbar Hall, symbolises India’s transition into modernity.

Feast of Royal Era In Banquet Hall

The alley further leads you to a well decorated and lavish dining area where the royal family dines. The mounted ceiling , stained-glass windows, and ornate details.

Banquet Hall |

The walls witnessed glittery evenings of nobility and the entire space screams the luxury of the bygone era where the Holkars hosted lavish dinners.

Courtyard: Centre of the palace

The centre attraction of the entire palace is the huge courtyard which is surrounded by high walls and crowned with massive beautiful chandeliers. The courtyard radiates royalty.

Courtyard |

In the centre of the courtyard, lies a 11.5-ft. tiger which was shot by Yeshwant Rao Holkar, the tale of the tiger potrays the Holkar's bravery.

Dining Halls, connected yet separated

Walking through the alley, visitors enter the female dining hall first, which directly connects to the male dining hall. This segregation reflected the traditions of the time, yet both rooms are equally elegant in their décor.

Female Dining Hall |

Male Dining Hall |

The Dining hall was a space where all sat together, and had their meals. The male dining hall is comparatively larger than the female hall in terms of size,

Along the corridor, one can spot an old MCB board with lever-style switches.

old MCB board |

Sitting Room

The next stop is Sitting room, where one can witness adorned wall carvings with a wide window where natural light streams in. A light yet royal vibe in the sitting room can leave you mesmerised.

Sitting Room |

Fun Fact: In the 1980s, the palace fell into disrepair and was prone to theft of its antiques before the state government acquired the property in 1987 for ₹64.46 lakh

Crown Room: Throne of power

A throne in the centre portraying authority will take you back to all the period dramas you've watched. The crown room resembles a set of the famous show Game Of Thrones.

Crown Room |

Here, the Holkars once held meetings with dignitaries and allies making it an important space in the palace.

Cozy Bites In Western Dining Room

The Western Dining Room offers a change in ambiance—cozy and warm, with a fireplace chimney and luxurious carpets that bring a European touch to the room.

Western Dining Room |

This was the Holkar's space of Intimacy, coziness along with fine dining away from the formalities of the larger banquet settings is this space.

Council Room & HH’s Office: Strategy and Knowledge

Every palace has a space for strategy making where all the important war and safety insights are shared. The Council Room in the hall, was once the hub of decision-making, where strategies were drawn and discussed by the royal council.

Council Room |

HH’s Office |

The HH Office has a royal wooden furniture comprising old and limited edition books portraying a glimpse into the intellectual side of the Holkar rulers.

The pretty garden strolls

Exit Gate |

Finally, the walk leads to the exit gates, beyond which lie the lush gardens of Lal Bagh Palace. Strolling here, one can almost imagine the royals walking under the same trees, surrounded by well trimmed lawns and the quiet charm in the lap of nature.