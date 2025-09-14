 Indore: Model Booked For Raping Woman; Victim's Father Opened Fire On Him With Pistol
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Model Booked For Raping Woman; Victim's Father Opened Fire On Him With Pistol

Indore: Model Booked For Raping Woman; Victim's Father Opened Fire On Him With Pistol

The accused however, denied the allegations of rape, calling them baseless

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Model Booked For Raping Woman; Victim's Father Opened Fire On Him With A Pistol | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a rape case based on the complaint of the daughter of the man who allegedly shot at and injured model Arjun Joshi in the Khajrana area, police said on Saturday.

Khajrana police station in charge Manoj Sendhav informed that a case under rape charge was registered on the complaint of the woman. Arjun would be arrested after his treatment.

On Friday, the woman complainant and her father opened fire on him using a pistol. Fortunately, the bullet hit his hand.   

Read Also
Strict Action To Be Taken Against Those Indulging In Love Jihad: Says CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

Arjun, however, denied the allegations of rape, calling them baseless. He said he had been friends with the girl for the past six years. According to him, she often took money from him and he had given her nearly Rs 15 lakh in installments.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Accident: Speeding Car Rams Footpath In Ghatkopar, Pedestrian Critical; Driver Detained
Mumbai Accident: Speeding Car Rams Footpath In Ghatkopar, Pedestrian Critical; Driver Detained
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Thrash Bangladesh By 6 Wickets In Group B Encounter
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Thrash Bangladesh By 6 Wickets In Group B Encounter
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 13: Ajay Nearly Slaps Pari, Tulsi Spots Marks On Her Face
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 13: Ajay Nearly Slaps Pari, Tulsi Spots Marks On Her Face

When he asked her to return the money, the woman and her father allegedly called him to their house and during an argument, her father fired two shots at him, one of which hit his hand. Arjun is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

He also claimed that the money he gave to the girl was spent by her father on gambling and betting. Police said that the investigation into the case was on.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Man From Dhamnod Arrested With 9 Firearms, 15 Magazines

Madhya Pradesh: Man From Dhamnod Arrested With 9 Firearms, 15 Magazines

Madhya Pradesh: Forest Department Plans First-Ever Snake Census In State; WII Team Is Expected To...

Madhya Pradesh: Forest Department Plans First-Ever Snake Census In State; WII Team Is Expected To...

Indore: Model Booked For Raping Woman; Victim's Father Opened Fire On Him With Pistol

Indore: Model Booked For Raping Woman; Victim's Father Opened Fire On Him With Pistol

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Ministers’ Anger, Understanding Narmada, Internal Wrangling & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Ministers’ Anger, Understanding Narmada, Internal Wrangling & More

Narmada & Ahilya Bai Have Close Connection With Indore: Labour Minister Prahlad Patel

Narmada & Ahilya Bai Have Close Connection With Indore: Labour Minister Prahlad Patel