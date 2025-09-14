Indore: Model Booked For Raping Woman; Victim's Father Opened Fire On Him With Pistol

Indore: Model Booked For Raping Woman; Victim's Father Opened Fire On Him With A Pistol | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a rape case based on the complaint of the daughter of the man who allegedly shot at and injured model Arjun Joshi in the Khajrana area, police said on Saturday.

Khajrana police station in charge Manoj Sendhav informed that a case under rape charge was registered on the complaint of the woman. Arjun would be arrested after his treatment.

On Friday, the woman complainant and her father opened fire on him using a pistol. Fortunately, the bullet hit his hand.

Arjun, however, denied the allegations of rape, calling them baseless. He said he had been friends with the girl for the past six years. According to him, she often took money from him and he had given her nearly Rs 15 lakh in installments.

When he asked her to return the money, the woman and her father allegedly called him to their house and during an argument, her father fired two shots at him, one of which hit his hand. Arjun is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

He also claimed that the money he gave to the girl was spent by her father on gambling and betting. Police said that the investigation into the case was on.