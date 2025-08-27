 Lalbagh Palace Durbar Hall In Indore Closed For Tourists Amid Conservation Work
The latest phase of restoration, focused on the Durbar Hall, began two days ago

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tourists visiting Indore’s iconic heritage site, LalBagh Palace, will have to wait for some time before they can step inside the majestic Durbar Hall. The hall, known for its grand interiors and antique furnishings, has been temporarily closed for visitors as finishing and polishing work is underway.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, has been entrusted with the conservation project since November 2023. A team of nearly 25 experts has been engaged in restoring the palace’s interiors, antiques, and furnishings. The work involves everything from curtains and chairs to glass windows, wall paintings, and intricate décor.

The latest phase of restoration, focused on the Durbar Hall, began two days ago. Officials said the ongoing whitewash and polishing work is expected to last around 15 days. During this period, the hall will remain covered, and tourists will be allowed to view it only from a distance. To avoid disappointment, partial glimpses have been left open for visitors.

According to the state archaeology department, the Durbar Hall will once again be fully accessible to the public from the second week of September. Until then, tourists can explore the rest of LalBagh Palace while awaiting the unveiling of the hall in its restored grandeur.

