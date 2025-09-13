 Madhya Pradesh: Forest Department Plans First-Ever Snake Census In State; WII Team Is Expected To Arrive After October
Focus on population, species diversity, and possible King Cobra habitats

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department is moving ahead with budget allocation for Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to carry out a snake counting exercise in Madhya Pradesh. The WII team is expected to arrive after October to begin work inside tiger reserves.

A senior forest officer said WII has submitted cost estimates, and the department is contemplating sanctioning the budget. The census would be the first attempt to systematically count snakes and study their diversity in the state.

Counting serpents

