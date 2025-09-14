Madhya Pradesh: Man From Dhamnod Arrested With 9 Firearms, 15 Magazines |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man with 9 illegal firearms, police said on Saturday. The accused was caught at Dewas Naka while waiting for a bus to deliver weapons from Khargone to Bhind.

According to additional DCP (Zone-2) Amrendra Singh, during the operation, police recovered nine country-made pistols and 15 magazines from the possession the accused. The accused is said to be a habitual arms trafficker, with several previous cases of illegal weapons supplying registered against him.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team carried out the raid and managed to nab the accused late at night on September 11. The accused identified as Lakhan Singh Thakur, a resident of Dhamnod in Dhar district allegedly brought the weapons from Khargone and was preparing to transport them further when he was intercepted.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of Arms Act, and the accused has been presented before the court. He has been taken on police remand for the questioning to trace the source of the weapons and uncover the wider network involved in the weapon supply.

Police officials said strict action is being taken across the city to curb the activities of criminals engaged in the illegal firearms trade, as part of efforts to control rising crime.