Strict Action To Be Taken Against Those Indulging In Love Jihad: Says CM Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said here on Saturday that the law was equal for everyone and those who toyed with it would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Yadav said categorically that love jihad was against religious freedom and dignity of individuals. Those who indulged in love jihad in the state would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them.

The chief minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the two-day meeting of the legal cell of VHP’s Malwa Province of Bhopal region here.

Union minister of state for law and justice (independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, international president of VHP Alok Kumar, joint general secretary of VHP Dr. Surendra Jain, national convenor of VHP Law Cell Abhishek Atre, secretary of the guidance board of VHP Swami Jitendrananda and patron of legal cell Justice VS Kokje were also present. Alok Kumar presided over the inaugural session of the programme while Union minister Meghwal was the chief guest.

Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, timely changes had been made in many laws of the country as this was the need of the hour. He said that the blindfold on the eyes of the Goddess of Justice had now been removed.

“This has given us the message that justice should not be done with closed but open eyes and with discretion. Purity of mind and fair decision of the ‘Panch’ in the justice system is the real justice,” he said.

He emphasized, “We are proud of our Indian culture and justice tradition and everyone should follow the decisions of the courts equally”. He said that the objective of the state government was to ensure there should be no discrimination of any kind in justice and law and order. Every section of the society should get equal justice and the public should have faith that law was supreme in the state.

Regional convenor advocate Rajesh Tiwari and state coordinator Anil Naidu said that the legal cell of the VHP was formed in 2020. The main objective of the cell was to efficiently present the issues related to the protection and interests of the Hindu society before the courts and to spread public awareness regarding such issues.