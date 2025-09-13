Madhya Pradesh: Draft Policy Seeks Strict Action For Defacement Of Unprotected Heritage Sites | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis has proposed a draft policy for the conservation of unprotected built heritage in Madhya Pradesh.

The 2022 draft emphasises safeguarding heritage structures not protected by the state or central government and recommends a legal framework including penalties for anyone who destroys, alters, removes, or defaces such sites.

The policy is based on a detailed study of the state’s heritage and provides guidelines for identification, recognition, protection, conservation and maintenance of unprotected sites.

It insists that notified sites must be shielded from all tangible and intangible threats, and competent authorities should identify suitable stakeholders to adopt abandoned structures.

Mechanisms should be established assigning committees or persons the responsibility of protecting these sites, while surrounding areas must be preserved from unplanned urbanisation and unregulated development.

The draft also suggests that local area development plans should incorporate urban and rural heritage enhancement, including improvements to historic monuments. Antiquities recovered from heritage sites should ideally remain nearby, with small museums established locally. Educational initiatives include creating heritage clubs in schools, expanding curricula to cover local dynasties and promoting study in culture-related fields like ancient languages, epigraphy, and art history to support conservation efforts.

Protect, educate, preserve

Penal provisions for anyone defacing, altering, or destroying heritage sites.

Stakeholders or committees to adopt and protect abandoned heritage structures.

Small museums near discovery sites, neighbourhood preservation against urban sprawl.

Educational initiatives: Heritage clubs, curriculum expansion, and promotion of conservation studies.