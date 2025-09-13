Chief Secretary Anurag Jain To Become Neighbour Of Dy CM, Rastogi To Live In Neighbourhood Of BJP MP VD Sharma | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has freshly allotted the bungalows to the offices after the retirement of some senior bureaucrats. According to the allotment, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain has been given the bungalow number B-18 at Char Imli.

Former Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena is still living in the bungalow, which he may vacate this month. Similarly, bungalow number B-15 at Char Imli, where former Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Mohd Suleman was living, was allotted to ACS Manish Rastogi. Suleman took VRS and went to Delhi.

The bungalow number B-14, which was allotted to former ACS Vinod Kumar, has been given to Director General of EOW Upendra Jain. The bungalow, which has been allotted to Anurag Jain, is beside the bungalow number B-9, where Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla is living.

Similarly, BJP MP VD Sharma has become the neighbour of Rastogi. After taking over as CS, Jain has yet to shift to a government bungalow. Jain was allotted bungalow number B-4, which was given to legislator Ramakant Bhargava, who did not vacate it for a long time.

He recently vacated the bungalow. But the government is yet to allot this bungalow and the bungalow number B-13, which had been given to ACS JN Kansotiya, to any officer.