Social Media Mobilisation For ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign Begins; Event Will Be Launched By PM PM Modi In Dhar

Social Media Mobilisation For Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Campaign Begins In MP's Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Meet of social media influencers was held at the National Health Mission office to mobilise social media players to spread awareness on the upcoming Swasth Nari Sashakt Pariva Abhiyan. The campaign will be launched by the Prime Minister of India in Dhar on September 17.

The social media meet was organised by National Health Mission jointly with UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh.

Dr. Saloni Sidana, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Government of Madhya Pradesh highlighted the upcoming ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan - a campaign to prioritize women’s health from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (HWCs).

She stressed that women often neglect their own health while caring for others and it is everyone’s responsibility to support them.

Read Also MP High Court Puts An Interim Stay On Live Streaming Of Criminal Case Hearings At All...

The campaign will provide comprehensive health services, focusing on mental health, gender equity, adolescent anemia management, and active lifestyles.

Men are encouraged to extend support, and women should dedicate at least an hour daily to self-care without guilt. Let’s spread awareness so every woman can access these services. She said that campaign was an opportunity to spread awareness on women's health, including adolescent girls.

Dr Rachana Dubey, Director IEC Bureau of National Health Mission, highlighted that many adolescents suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) without being aware of it.

They also should get screened during the campaign. We are also developing Centres to provide screening and treatment services. She requested all social media influencers to spread awareness of the campaign and use the hashtag #SwasthNariSashaktParivar.

Anil Gulati, Chief (a.i.) UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh spoke on how social media can help create engagement and visibility around women health and nutrition including adolescent girls.

Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Senior Joint Director, Health and Wellness Centres, National Health Mission and Dr Archana Pundhir, Deputy Director, IEC division were also present. Dr Prashanth Kumar, Health Specialist, UNICEF, Dr Amit Dogra, Health Officer UNICEF and Dr Suresh Parmar, Nutrition Officer UNICEF MP were also present at the meet. Influencers like Podcaster Nidhi Kaushik, RJ Anadi Tiwari, Podcaster Nayan Rai, RJ Parul, Nidhi Rawatiya, Siddarth Jain, Youth4Children volunteers, AIR anchors, RJs of Radio LakeCityVoice, Doordarshan were part of the meet.