 MP High Court Puts An Interim Stay On Live Streaming Of Criminal Case Hearings At All Benches Citing Misuse On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP High Court Puts An Interim Stay On Live Streaming Of Criminal Case Hearings At All Benches Citing Misuse On Social Media

MP High Court Puts An Interim Stay On Live Streaming Of Criminal Case Hearings At All Benches Citing Misuse On Social Media

The court has directed the Registrar to ensure that until the next hearing, no live streaming of criminal matters takes place.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
MP High Court Puts An Interim Stay On Live Streaming Of Criminal Case Hearings At All Benches  | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has temporarily stopped the live streaming of hearings in criminal cases.

The decision was taken by a division bench led by the Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva while hearing a petition filed by advocate Arihant Tiwari. 

The petition stated that video clips of court proceedings were being misused on social media. They were edited into shorts, memes & reels, and were going viral on social media. The content also portrayed the legal process wrongly often.

The court has directed the Registrar to ensure that until the next hearing, no live streaming of criminal matters takes place. 

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways Announces 20 Puja Special Services And Extends LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa Specials Trains For Diwali–Chhath Festival Rush
Indian Railways Announces 20 Puja Special Services And Extends LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa Specials Trains For Diwali–Chhath Festival Rush
Ponniyin Selvan Star Aishwarya Lekshmi QUITS Social Media, Says It 'Made Simple Pleasures Joyless': 'Taking The Risk To Be Forgotten...'
Ponniyin Selvan Star Aishwarya Lekshmi QUITS Social Media, Says It 'Made Simple Pleasures Joyless': 'Taking The Risk To Be Forgotten...'
'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid India-Pak Asia Cup Match Row - VIDEO
'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid India-Pak Asia Cup Match Row - VIDEO
Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat
Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh September 13 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Southern Parts From...
article-image

Unrestricted link would be available for those authorised

However, an unrestricted Webex link will be made available so that only authorised and concerned persons can view the proceedings. Importantly, no one will be allowed to record the hearings through this link.

The Court’s statement read, “In the meantime, the Registry is directed to forthwith stop the live streaming of all Benches hearing criminal matters till the next date of hearing. However, Registry shall ensure that unrestricted Webex Link is made available on the website so that any person, who wishes to view the proceedings can do so through the Webex Link. The Registry shall also ensure that recording facility through the Webex Link be not provided to any person, who wishes to view the proceedings.”

The court has also issued notices to the Centre, the State Government, the High Court Registrar and officials of platforms like YouTube and Meta.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 25, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP High Court Puts An Interim Stay On Live Streaming Of Criminal Case Hearings At All...

MP High Court Puts An Interim Stay On Live Streaming Of Criminal Case Hearings At All...

One More Hyderabad Horse Dies In Jabalpur Under Mysterious Circumstances; Toll Jumps To 20

One More Hyderabad Horse Dies In Jabalpur Under Mysterious Circumstances; Toll Jumps To 20

VIDEO: Youth Steals Bag Full Of Cash From Bank Within 30 Seconds In Madhya Pradesh's Betul

VIDEO: Youth Steals Bag Full Of Cash From Bank Within 30 Seconds In Madhya Pradesh's Betul

VIDEO: 'Kitno Ko Thoka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Jokingly Asks Female Students While Gifting...

VIDEO: 'Kitno Ko Thoka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Jokingly Asks Female Students While Gifting...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire in Mandsaur

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire in Mandsaur