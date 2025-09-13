Madhya Pradesh September 13 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Southern Parts From September 14

Madhya Pradesh September 13 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Southern Madhya Pradesh From September 14 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in southern Madhya Pradesh starting from September 14 which will be triggered by a trough and cyclonic circulation system.

While light showers are expected on Saturday, a yellow alert has been issued for 11 districts of Indore, Jabalpur and Narmadapuram divisions for September 14–16. Bhopal division is likely to see clear skies.

Current Weather (11:00 AM) | IMD Bhopal

Rainfall record so far

So far, the state has recorded 41.8 inches of rainfall, about 11% above the seasonal average of 37 inches.

The state has received 7.4 inches more rain than expected, fulfilling the rainfall quota in 30 districts including Bhopal, Rajgarh, Raisen, Katni, Mandla, Gwalior, and Shivpuri.

Sheopur has recorded 213% of its normal quota, while Guna tops the rainfall chart with 65 inches.

Malwa-Nimar region remains deficient, with Khargone (25.7 inches), Burhanpur, Khandwa, Shajapur and Barwani receiving the least rainfall.

The Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar regions have emerged as the best performers this monsoon. Since its arrival in Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall has lashed the eastern belt, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions where strong weather systems were active.

Several districts, including Chhatarpur, Mandla, Tikamgarh and Umaria, experienced flooding.

Out of the 30 districts where the rainfall target has been achieved, four belong to Bhopal division, two to Indore, four to Jabalpur, eight to Gwalior-Chambal, four each to Sagar and Ujjain, three to Rewa and one to Shahdol division.

No district in Narmadapuram division has yet met its rainfall quota.