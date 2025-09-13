 Madhya Pradesh September 13 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Southern Parts From September 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh September 13 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Southern Parts From September 14

Madhya Pradesh September 13 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Southern Parts From September 14

Indore, Jabalpur and Narmadapuram divisions on alert; Bhopal to see clear skies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh September 13 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Southern Madhya Pradesh From September 14 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in southern Madhya Pradesh starting from September 14 which will be triggered by a trough and cyclonic circulation system.

While light showers are expected on Saturday, a yellow alert has been issued for 11 districts of Indore, Jabalpur and Narmadapuram divisions for September 14–16. Bhopal division is likely to see clear skies.

Current Weather (11:00 AM)

Current Weather (11:00 AM) | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
Bhopal Maid Arrested For Stealing Gold Bangles, Pendant, Earrings Worth ₹6.3 Lakh
article-image

Rainfall record so far

So far, the state has recorded 41.8 inches of rainfall, about 11% above the seasonal average of 37 inches.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Arrives In Manipur To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over ₹8,500 Crore, His First Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence
PM Modi Arrives In Manipur To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over ₹8,500 Crore, His First Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence
Adani Power Inks 25-Year Deal For Supply Agreement Of 2,400 MW With Bihar
Adani Power Inks 25-Year Deal For Supply Agreement Of 2,400 MW With Bihar
Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Student Found Dead in Kushinagar Sanskrit School; Probe Underway
Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Student Found Dead in Kushinagar Sanskrit School; Probe Underway
'Whatever Evidence Rahul Gandhi Put, They're Not Able To Answer It': Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Hits Out At BJP Over 'Vote Theft'
'Whatever Evidence Rahul Gandhi Put, They're Not Able To Answer It': Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Hits Out At BJP Over 'Vote Theft'

The state has received 7.4 inches more rain than expected, fulfilling the rainfall quota in 30 districts including Bhopal, Rajgarh, Raisen, Katni, Mandla, Gwalior, and Shivpuri.

Sheopur has recorded 213% of its normal quota, while Guna tops the rainfall chart with 65 inches.

Malwa-Nimar region remains deficient, with Khargone (25.7 inches), Burhanpur, Khandwa, Shajapur and Barwani receiving the least rainfall.

Read Also
Final Selection List Of MP Service Examination 2024 Out: Sheopur’s Devanshu Bags 1st Rank, 7 Out...
article-image

The Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar regions have emerged as the best performers this monsoon. Since its arrival in Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall has lashed the eastern belt, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions where strong weather systems were active.

Several districts, including Chhatarpur, Mandla, Tikamgarh and Umaria, experienced flooding.

Out of the 30 districts where the rainfall target has been achieved, four belong to Bhopal division, two to Indore, four to Jabalpur, eight to Gwalior-Chambal, four each to Sagar and Ujjain, three to Rewa and one to Shahdol division.

No district in Narmadapuram division has yet met its rainfall quota.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Hot Air Baloon Catches Fire in Mandsaur

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Hot Air Baloon Catches Fire in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh September 13 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Southern Parts From...

Madhya Pradesh September 13 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Southern Parts From...

Bhopal Maid Arrested For Stealing Gold Bangles, Pendant, Earrings Worth ₹6.3 Lakh

Bhopal Maid Arrested For Stealing Gold Bangles, Pendant, Earrings Worth ₹6.3 Lakh

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Exhorts MANIT-Bhopal Students To Drive Innovations...

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Exhorts MANIT-Bhopal Students To Drive Innovations...

Final Selection List Of MP Service Examination 2024 Out: Sheopur’s Devanshu Bags 1st Rank, 7 Out...

Final Selection List Of MP Service Examination 2024 Out: Sheopur’s Devanshu Bags 1st Rank, 7 Out...