Final Selection List Of MP Service Examination 2024 Out: Sheopur’s Devanshu Bags 1st Rank, 7 Out Of Top 10 Opt For Deputy Collector Post

MP Final Selection List Of State Service Examination 2024 Out: Sheopur’s Devanshu Tops, 7 Out Of Top 10 Opt For Dy Collector Post |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devanshu Shivhare has topped State Service Examination 2024 with 953 marks as Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) declared the final selection list on Friday. Rishav Awasthi with 945.5 marks stood second, Ankit (942 marks) third and Shubham (913 marks) fourth.

All the four toppers opted for deputy collector’s post whereas Vivek Kumar Patel, who stood fifth with 894 marks, was selected as deputy superintendent of police. Four girls too made it to top 10 list. Among them seven got deputy collector’s post.

Candidates from diverse categories including Unreserved, OBC, SC, ST and EWS have secured places in the list. The selection covers multiple important state administrative and allied services posts.

The exam process, which began in December 2023 with notification issuance, saw preliminary exam held in October 2024, followed by mains in March 2025.

The final interviews were conducted in August 2025 and the selection list has now been officially published. The selection process was conducted for 110 posts lying vacant in different government departments.

Using 87-13% formula, the MPPSC released the main part of the results (87%) and the provisional part (13%) is on hold.

Top-10 scorers

Devanshu Shivhare (UNR) – 953 marks

Rishav Awasthi (EWS) – 945.5 marks

Ankit (SC) – 942 marks

Shubham (OBC) – 913 marks

Vivek Kumar Patel (OBC) – 894 marks

Harshita Dave (UNR) – 893.75 marks

Ankit Kumar Seerothiya (UNR) – 891.50 marks

Ruchi Jat (OBC) -- 891 marks

Namrata Jain (EWS) – 890.00 marks

Rashi Jain (EWS) – 888.00 marks

Devanshu studied in Indore, Shivpuri

Devanshu is from Sheopur district and was previously selected as a commercial tax inspector in 2022. Currently, he is posted in Guna. He had prepared for the exam in Indore and Shivpuri. He did his B.Tech degree from IET-DAVV. He suggested that students should keep grooming themselves. He stated that he had got merely 63 marks in his previous interview, whereas this time he got 140 marks.

Rishav hails from Deori

A native of Deori in Sagar district, Rishav studied in Government Arts and Commerce College in Indore, obtaining BA and MA degrees from GACC. He had started his preparation for state service exams earnestly and cleared the same in his first attempt.

Ankit selected previously also

Ankit, who stood third in the exam, is a resident of Balaghat and had been selected previously also. He worked as an assistant labour officer in 2019. He was selected for the chief municipal officer post in 2022. He is currently posted at Singrauli.

Harshita is from Indore

Indore resident Harshita is the daughter of Sahitya Akademi director Vikas Dave and has BA and MA degrees. Her mother is a teacher. Harshita said that she is an international level debater and had represented India at international debates. It was her second attempt for the state service exam.