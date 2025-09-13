 VIDEO: 'Kitno Ko Thoka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Jokingly Asks Female Students While Gifting Scooties
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A moment from Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s latest event has caught the attention of netizens in which he was spotted joking about driving skills of females.

Notably, the chief minister distributed a total of 7,832 scooters to the meritorious students in the state, i.e. class 12 toppers at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal.

While addressing the function, the CM also conversed with the students. While talking to one of the topper girls, he asked how many people she hit while driving in the past!

He said, “What’s the name of this young lady?” To this she answers, “Pratibha Raikwad.” He then asked, “Which school do you go to?” She replies, “Sir, Mahatma Gandhi.”

He then jokingly asked, “Kabhi gadi chalai hai pehle?....Kitno ko thoka?....(Have you ever driven a vehicle before?… How many have you hit?).”

A snippet of this conversation between the CM and the student is going viral on social media attracting varied reactions and number of comments. While many took the video as humour, some netizens questioned the statement, commenting, ‘Mantri ji needs to hesitate’ or ‘CM ji pls hesitate.’

The event took place on September 11 and the students expressed happiness over receiving their gifts.

