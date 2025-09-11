WATCH: 'Our Youth Must Create Jobs,' Says CM Mohan Yadav Distributing Scooters To Over 7k Meritorious Students In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday handed over scooter keys to Class 12 toppers at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal.

The government also deposited scooter purchase amounts directly into bank accounts of over 7k students.

Addressing a scooter distribution program for the meritorious students, CM Yadav further encouraged students to focus on studies and assured them that the government would support their dreams, even if they wish to study abroad.

He said, “Our youth should not just look for jobs but also create jobs. Today, we are giving scooters to 7,832 students. This scooter is not just a vehicle - it will help you accelerate towards greater achievements in life.”

The CM even rode as a pillion on a scooter with a student.

Along with this, financial assistance worth ₹61 crore was provided to over 20 lakh girl students for sanitary pads - ₹300 each as an annual allowance for hygiene.

The CM also announced that 20,100 girls from Kasturba Gandhi residential schools would receive stipends worth ₹7 crore for learning materials and hostel expenses.

Highlighting government efforts, CM Yadav said that so far, more than 5 lakh laptops and 1 crore bicycles have been distributed to students across the state. Over 30,000 students have also received scooters in recent years.

The scheme was launched in the 2022–23 academic session to benefit toppers from government higher secondary schools. Each boys school, girls school and co-ed school has one topper eligible for the scooter.

CM Yadav added said that innovation across the world is now being linked with India’s rising global image. He also mentioned that today’s students are fortunate to get such support, which was not available in earlier times.