Bus Accident News: Ajmer-Sheopur Bus Overturns After Driver Falls Asleep; Eight Injured

Driver Falls Asleep, Ajmer-Sheopur Bus Overturns; Eight Injured | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as eight passengers were injured after a sleeper bus traveling from Ajmer to Sheopur overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur on Friday morning. The accident happened as the bus driver allegedly dozed off and lost control on the steering wheel.

The accident happened near Bhogika in the Manpur police station area. Eight passengers from the Sheopur district were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to the district hospital with the help of Dial 112, where they are currently receiving treatment.

According to reports, the bus was carrying passengers from Ajmer to Sheopur. As it approached Bhogika, the bus driver suddenly fell asleep, losing control over the wheel. The bus veered off the road, and overturned. Panic ensued among the passengers, and hearing the screams, villagers from the surrounding area rushed to the scene.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Dial 112 and the Manpur police immediately reached the spot. With the help of the police and local residents, the injured were rescued from the bus and immediately taken to the district hospital. Doctors stated that all the injured are out of danger, although some passengers sustained internal injuries.

The injured passengers include Laxman from Goras, Sukhram from Kishangarh, Hansa Gurjar from Khutka, Nekram Gurjar from Budera, Panchu Gurjar from Piprani, Dharmaraj Gurjar from Vargawa, Ramsingh Gurjar from Chak Bamuliya, and Sarlal Gurjar from Goras.

The Manpur police have registered a case in this regard and have started an investigation. The police are investigating the case and the driver's negligence. Traffic on the route was disrupted for some time due to the accident, but it was later restored to normal.