 MP News: State Budget May Be Put Up On February 18 After 'Union Budget 2026'
The Madhya Pradesh government is likely to present its budget on February 18, after the Union Budget on February 1. Deputy CM Jagdish Devda will table it for the seventh consecutive time. The budget, based on zero-based and rolling systems, will factor in three-year projections. Revenue and GST collection remain key challenges.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
MP News: State Budget May Be Put Up On February 18 After 'Union Budget 2026'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP government is likely to put up its budget on February 18. The House session is beginning February 16.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda will table the budget for the seventh time in a row.

The officials of the finance department are giving final touches to the budget. After the Union budget is presented on February 1, the state budget will be finalised.

Once the finance department prepares it, the budget will be presented to the Chief Minister and the cabinet. Afterwards, it will be put up before the House.

The state government started a zero-based budgeting system from 2025-26. Now, the government is presenting the rolling budget. The zero-based budget system will help the finance department understand the real expenses. The rolling budget is presented on a three-year basis.

Besides this year’s budget, it is being prepared keeping in mind the income and expenses of the coming two years. The government has set aside a minimum 16% of the budget for SC and 23% for the ST.

The main challenge before the state government is tax collection. When the government presented the budget for the financial year 2025-26, it expected certain incomes. But the incomes were not up to the expectation until December 31, 2025.

According to sources, the government has directed all departments to collect as much revenue as possible until March 31. The government is also worried about the deficiency in GST collection. Efforts are being made to fill in the gap.

