 Khelo MP Youth Games: Host Bhopal Division Cricket Team Emerges State Champion
Host Bhopal Division won the Under-19 Boys’ Cricket title at Khelo MP Youth Games 2026, defeating Gwalior by 159 runs to claim Rs 31,000. Sagar finished third. Bhopal swimmers bagged nine medals, including two gold. Indore led the medal tally, followed by Bhopal and Jabalpur after four days of competition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Host Bhopal Division Cricket Team emerged as state champion by defeating Gwalior by 159 runs in the final match of the Khelo MP Youth Games 2026 Under-19 Boys' Cricket competition. The winning team got a cash prize Rs 31,000.

Sagar division secured the third position. Gwalior and Sagar teams received cash prizes of Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively. The cricket tournament was held at the Old Campion Ground.

It was part of four-day of five-day state-level competitions under Khelo MP Youth Games on Friday. Bhopal swimmers won 9 medals including 2 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze on the fourth day.

Arth Jain from Bhopal won a gold medal in the 200-meter breaststroke boys' Group-1, while Anvi Khanduri won a gold medal in 50-metre butterfly and a silver medal in the 200-metre backstroke in the girls' Group-1. Arnav Chaudhary, Dhruv Singh Negi, Vedant Raj Gupta, and Shaurya Sahu of Bhopal won a silver medal in the freestyle relay (4 x 200 meters). As of the fourth day, Indore is in first place in the medal tally with 52 gold medals, Bhopal is in second place with 8 gold medals and Jabalpur is in third place.

