 MP News: Enforcement Directorate Attaches ₹5 Crore Property Of Late IAS Officer Arvind Joshi
The Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth Rs 5 crore linked to late IAS officer Arvind Joshi, including residential plots, agricultural land and a resort. The action follows a Lokayukta FIR alleging Rs 41.87 crore in disproportionate assets. ED said illegal income was layered through family members, benami holdings and a shell company.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate attached property worth Rs 5 crore, including residential, agricultural land and a resort, belonging to the late principal secretary Arvind Joshi, on Friday.

The ED’s investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by the Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta, Bhopal, for accumulating assets disproportionate to known sources of income to the tune of approximately Rs 41.87 crore during the period from July 1979 to December 2010.

Joshi, who died in 2022 at the age of 68, and his former IAS wife, Tinoo Joshi, have been under ED investigation in a disproportionate assets (DA) and money laundering case for over eight years.

Investigation under the PMLA, 2002, revealed structured placement and layering of illegal income through investments in movable and immovable assets in the names of family members, along with accumulation of Benami properties in the names of S P Kohli and his family members.

The couple had also opened a shell company, acquired properties in its name, appointed S P Kohli as “Manager,” and issued a power of attorney in his name.

Three provisional attachment orders have already been issued, with the combined worth of attached properties at approximately Rs 8.5 crore.

The latest properties attached include residential plots, agricultural land, and a functional resort in Bhopal district, identified as proceeds of crime in the names of late Arvind Joshi, his family members, and associate S P Kohli.

