 MP News: Releasing Crocodile In Narmada River Proved Herculean Task, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said releasing crocodiles in the Narmada and ghariyals in the Chambal was challenging but successful, stressing human-wildlife coexistence. At the IFS meet, he highlighted fencing, water structures, and plans to bring wild buffaloes from Assam. HoFF V N Ambade emphasized large-scale plantation and community partnership

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said releasing crocodiles in rivers, particularly in Narmada, has proven a herculean task as many questioned the decision. People used to say crocodiles are caught, not released.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Indian Forest Service meet here on Friday. Highlighting the importance of co-existence between humans and wildlife, he said the experience of releasing ghariyal in Chambal river and crocodiles in Narmada river has been wonderful. Water structures play an important role in conservation of wild animals. The state government is now making efforts to bring wild buffaloes from Assam.

Dedicating the theme song of the IFS meet, he said the forest department’s progress has been stunning compared to other departments. He praised fencing between core areas and buffer zones of sanctuaries for protecting wild animals. He also shared his experience of watching a tiger during his recent trip to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Focus on plantation

Head of Forest Force (HoFF) V N Ambade said last year was significant for the forest department in terms of community partnership. Every year, the department plants more than 5 crore saplings. The forests of the state are a legacy. In the coming years, special focus will be given to forest conservation and plantation.

Lifetime achievement award

The lifetime achievement award was given to former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Dr P B Gangopadhyay, for his contribution to forest conservation. His wife, Gauri Gangopadhyay, received the award on his behalf.

