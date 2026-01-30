 Bhopal News: 3 Young Women Stabbed In Late-Night Attacks In City
Three young women were injured in late-night knife attacks by a masked motorcyclist in Bhopal’s Piplani and Ayodhya Nagar areas, creating panic in the city. In three incidents within about 30 minutes, the attacker used a sharp cutter to assault female students. Two victims were seriously injured, while one suffered minor injuries.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
Bhopal News: 3 Young Women Stabbed In Late-Night Attacks In City

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal was gripped by panic late Thursday night after a masked motorcyclist carried out a series of unprovoked knife attacks on young women in Piplani and Ayodhya Nagar areas, said police on Friday.

According to police, in three separate incidents within a span of about 30 minutes, the assailant used a sharp cutter to injure three female students. Two victims sustained serious injuries, while one escaped with minor scratches.

Police said that the first attack occurred around 11 pm in Piplani where a 21-year-old private college student was walking near her residence when an unidentified biker approached her. Following a brief verbal altercation, the attacker suddenly pulled out a cutter and slashed her leg before fleeing the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment.

About half an hour later, the attacker struck again in Ayodhya Nagar near Ayodhya Bypass. A 20-year-old student was targeted after an argument with the biker. When the assailant attempted to slash her face, the victim tried to dodge the attack, but the blade struck the bridge of her nose, causing severe bleeding.

Police further said that, during the same incident, the attacker also attempted to assault another young woman nearby, leaving her with a superficial injury. Separate FIRs have been registered at Piplani and Ayodhya Nagar police station.

Ayodhya Nagar Police station incharge Mahesh Lillare confirmed that a case had been registered against the unidentified accused. The student has suffered a serious injury to her nose. We are investigating the matter from all angles, he said. ACP Bittu Sharma stated that multiple police teams had been formed to track the suspect. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and possible escape routes are under investigation.

