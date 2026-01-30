 MP News: School Principal Suspended After Halwa Puri Served On Torn Book Pages On Republic Day In Maihar
An in-charge principal of a government school in Maihar district was suspended after students were allegedly served halwa and puris on torn notebook pages during Republic Day celebrations. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The district administration ordered a probe, and the principal was suspended for negligence and attached to the District Education Officer’s office.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An acting principal of a government-run school in Maihar district was suspended on Friday for negligence after students were allegedly served food on sheets of paper from old notebooks, an official said.

The incident took place during Republic Day celebrations at the Government High School in Bhatigawan village when children were served halwa and puris on pages torn from discarded notebooks and books, the official said.

A video, which surfaced on social media, showed children sitting on the ground and eating food laid out in front of them on paper instead of plates and bowls.

Rewa division commissioner BS Jamod, issued an order, which stated, "Incharge principal Sushil Kumar Tripathi of Government High School Bhatigawan has been suspended with immediate effect for negligence in organising a special Republic Day lunch programme at the school."

Taking cognisance of the incident, Maihar district collector Rani Batad ordered a probe and strict action against those involved. Tripathi has been attached to the District Education Officer's office.

