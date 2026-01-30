MP News: Ambulance Delay Forces Roadside Delivery Under Tarpaulin In Vidisha Cold | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Failure of ambulance services in Vidisha district forced a pregnant woman to deliver her baby on a roadside under a makeshift tarpaulin tent in biting cold during early hours of Friday, triggering public outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place in Chhapara village of Pathari tehsil when Sanjana developed labour pain around midnight. Her husband Sanjay made repeated calls to ambulance services, including Janani Express, but no vehicle arrived even after waiting for nearly two to three hours.

As her condition deteriorated, couple started walking towards Community Health Centre (CHC), covering about 3–4 kilometres on foot. However, labour pain intensified midway and Sanjana was forced to lie down on roadside near Pathari.

Pathari Kotwar (watchman) Hari Bao alerted local midwife Raja Bai, who assisted in delivery between 3.00 am and 4.00 am. Villagers arranged a plastic tarpaulin tent and lit a bonfire to protect mother and newborn from cold. The delivery was conducted using light from a mobile phone torch.

A local resident later transported mother and newborn to hospital in his car. Video showing roadside delivery under tarpaulin went viral, drawing criticism over breakdown of emergency healthcare services.

Sanjay said when he contacted ambulance services, he was told there would be a delay. He then dialled 112, which advised him to call 108. Meanwhile, villagers rushed to help during night.

Vidisha CMHO Dr Ramhit Kumar said notice has been issued to 108 ambulance service for not responding in time. “Distance from CHC Pathari was hardly 500 metres. ASHA workers attempted to contact patient, but their mobile phones were switched off due to battery discharge. The baby was delivered between 3.00 am and 4.00 am. The matter will be investigated to ascertain why ambulance failed to reach,” he said.

Kurwai SDM Manish Jain said notice has also been served to BMO Dr Pramod Diwan. “Mobile battery was discharged, due to which ambulance operator could not trace location. However, doctors had reached spot during delivery,” he said.