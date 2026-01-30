 MP News: Finding Site For Helipad Near CM House Proves Tough After 7 Spots Fail Criteria; CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Desire To have A Helipad Near House
The Madhya Pradesh government is struggling to find a suitable site for a helipad near CM House, with seven surveyed locations failing to meet safety and technical criteria. Major hurdles include lack of funnel area and forest land. While land between Vallabh Bhawan and Vidhan Sabha is being developed, the CM may continue road travel to Mantralaya.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of a helipad near CM House is proving an uphill task for the state government. So far, around seven locations have been surveyed, but none meet the criteria required for a helipad.

Sources said three of the surveyed sites are in Bhadbhada area, one near the National Museum for Humankind, and another in the Depot Square area.

The aviation department is making concerted efforts, hoping the project can see the light of day. Earlier, it planned to acquire land from the National Museum of Humankind, but the plan did not materialise. Later, possible spots near Bhadbhada and an educational institution on the upper reaches of CM House were considered, but nothing could be finalised.

An official involved in the survey said every site encountered one or more issues. “The major problem is creating a funnel area for helicopter landing and take-off. In almost all surveyed spaces, the funnel area could not be found. At some places, forested land is a major hurdle,” he said.

Meanwhile, the aviation department has identified land between Vallabh Bhawan and Vidhan Sabha for another helipad, and work is on in this regard.

Long back, the CM had expressed a desire to have a helipad near CM House and Vallabh Bhawan so he could use a helicopter to reach Mantralaya without affecting normal traffic. Currently, police have to block roads whenever the CM cavalcade passes.

Sources said that if suitable land near CM House is not found, the CM will have to continue traveling to Mantralaya by road.

