 MP News: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped By Army Jawan On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior
A 21-year-old woman from Gwalior accused her distant relative, an Army jawan, of raping her on the false promise of marriage. She alleged he first assaulted her after making her drink a spiked cold drink and later threatened her. Police have registered a case at Ghatigaon police station and begun an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a distant relative serving in the Indian Army in Gwalior, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Ghatigaon police station area of the district. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The jawan allegedly made the woman drink a cold drink mixed with intoxicating substances, after which she became sleepy. Taking advantage of her condition, he raped her.

According to the victim, she lives in Hukumgarh village. She told the police that the accused, Ramnivas alias Ram Banjara, a resident of Aron, is her distant relative and an Army jawan.

He used to visit her house regularly, and over time they started talking on the phone. The accused had also told her several times that he liked her.

The woman said that the accused called her one day and claimed he had come to Hukumgarh to attend a friend’s birthday party. On this excuse, he asked her to come with him for a short outing. He then took her to a hut near the fields outside the village, saying his friend would reach there soon.

The victim alleged that the accused gave her a cold drink. After drinking it, she began to feel sleepy. Taking advantage of her condition, the accused raped her.

When she regained her senses and objected, the accused promised to marry her and asked her to keep the incident a secret.

She further alleged that the accused later continued to have physical relations with her several times by giving false assurance of marriage.

Recently, when she and her family spoke to him about marriage, he refused and allegedly threatened to kill her and her family if a complaint was made.

After this, the woman informed her parents and approached the Ghatigaon police station.

Police officials said a case of rape has been registered against the accused and efforts are being made to trace him. The matter is being investigated seriously.

