 MP News: Crocodile Spotted In Datia Canal After Unseasonal Rain; Panicked Villagers Rush With Ropes & Nets To Trap It-- VIDEO VIRAL
A crocodile was spotted in a canal near Maliyapura village under Sembhada block after unseasonal rain, creating panic among villagers. A large crowd gathered while women and children stayed indoors. A video showed villagers and a rescue team capturing the crocodile with nets and ropes. The animal was safely rescued without injuries.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A crocodile was spotted swimming in a canal of Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Wednesday, creating panic among villagers.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. The video shows the rescue operation at the site. In the footage, a large number of villagers can be seen standing all around the canal. Some panick-struck residents were heard screaming, and warning others to stay back. The rescue team, along with few local villagers, is seen using ropes and nets to control the crocodile.

Watch the rescue video below :

According to information, the incident took place near Maliyapura village under the Sembhada block, where villagers saw the large crocodile moving freely in the canal close to their homes.

According to local people, the crocodile appeared suddenly after heavy rain raised the water level in the canal.

As soon as the animal was seen, the news spread quickly across the village. A large crowd gathered along the canal banks. Many villagers started recording videos on their mobile phones.

The crocodile continued to move around inside the canal for nearly an hour.

Some locals say that the crocodile may have entered the canal through a pipeline connected to another water source, as rainwater pressure could have opened a path for it.

After a long struggle, the crocodile was finally caught using nets and ropes and safely taken out of the canal. During the rescue, the animal tried to escape several times, but the team handled the situation calmly and carefully.

No injuries were reported during the operation, and the crocodile was secured without harm.

Local officials later advised villagers to remain alert, especially during the rainy season.

People are also urged, not to take risks and to inform authorities immediately if such incidents occur, instead of gathering in large numbers or trying to capture dangerous animals themselves.

