 MP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted In Khandwa, 20 Quintals Of Explosives Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted In Khandwa, 20 Quintals Of Explosives Seized

MP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted In Khandwa, 20 Quintals Of Explosives Seized

Khandwa police busted an illegal firecracker factory operating in a residential area near Sinhada village, seizing around 20 quintals of sutli bombs, gunpowder and explosive materials worth over Rs 20 lakh. The factory posed a major safety risk to locals. An FIR has been registered under the Explosives Act, and police are tracing the supply network after suspects fled the spot.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa police busted an illegal firecracker factory operating secretly near a residential colony on Tuesday.

The raid, conducted at a deserted house near Sinhada village, led to the seizure of approximately 20 quintals of string bombs, a massive cache of gunpowder along with sulfur, ammonium chloride and vast quantities of rope. The estimated value of seized materials was worth more than 20 lakhs. A scooter found at the scene, registered to Imran Paryani.

Police utilized technical surveillance to coordinate the raid. The factory was strategically hidden within a residential area, where the sheer volume of stored gunpowder posed a severe threat to nearby inhabitants. Cases are being registered under the Explosives Act.

“The raid is a part of a broader crackdown on the illegal trade of dangerous materials. We are currently tracing the supply chain to expose the entire network,”  stated a senior police official.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Students Set Global Record In Republic Day Drill
Maharashtra Students Set Global Record In Republic Day Drill
'Tsunami Against BJP': Gaurav Gogoi Says Congress Will Shatter 2011 Landslide In Assam 2026 Polls
'Tsunami Against BJP': Gaurav Gogoi Says Congress Will Shatter 2011 Landslide In Assam 2026 Polls
UGC 2026 Regulation Faces Legal, Student & Political Pushback
UGC 2026 Regulation Faces Legal, Student & Political Pushback
West Bengal News: Kolkata Warehouse Fire Death Toll Rises To 11
West Bengal News: Kolkata Warehouse Fire Death Toll Rises To 11

Police said the development came based on inputs received that some illegal activities were taking place in the colony. 

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Khandwa, Manoj Kumar Roy, said on Tuesday that upon reaching the colony, a police team first spotted a Pickup vehicle entering into the colony. 

“A pickup vehicle was spotted there, and two to three persons were seen fleeing from the spot. When the police team reached the location and conducted a search, a large number of sacks containing crude bombs (sutli bombs) were found.”

Read Also
Bhopal News: AIIMS Reviews Safety Net After Attendant’s Gold Chain Snatched In Lift
article-image

Preliminary investigation revealed that previously, the clubhouse in question was owned by Yashvant Silawat, who had sold it to Imran a few years back.

“We have learnt that Imran, a resident who operates a shop of firecrackers, had purchased the building. However, we are trying to find the current owner of the building,” he added.

Roy further stated that an FIR has been registered in the matter, and some unidentified persons have been booked under the relevant charges. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Crossing Road
Indore News: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Crossing Road
Indore News: MP Flying Club And MP Tourism Board To Organise City's First-Ever Paragliding Festival...
Indore News: MP Flying Club And MP Tourism Board To Organise City's First-Ever Paragliding Festival...
Indore News: High Court Slams ‘Eye-Wash’ Report On Bhagirathpura Deaths; Rejects ‘Verbal...
Indore News: High Court Slams ‘Eye-Wash’ Report On Bhagirathpura Deaths; Rejects ‘Verbal...
MP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted In Khandwa, 20 Quintals Of Explosives Seized
MP News: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted In Khandwa, 20 Quintals Of Explosives Seized
Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Former Wrestler Dies After Consuming Contaminated Water In...
Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Former Wrestler Dies After Consuming Contaminated Water In...