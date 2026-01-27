 Indore News: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Crossing Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Crossing Road

Indore News: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Crossing Road

A 21-year-old labourer, Sunil Dabar of Bhatkheri, Mhow, died after being hit by a speeding car near Rau Circle while crossing the road to buy a cigarette. The impact threw him several feet, causing fatal injuries. Police said the incident occurred around 4 am under Kishanganj police station limits.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Crossing Road | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):A 21-year-old youth was killed after being struck by a speeding car near Rau Circle under Kishanganj police station limits.

The incident occurred when the victim was attempting to cross the road to buy cigarette when the speeding vehicle mowed him down. The impact was so severe that Sunil was thrown for few feet, sustaining fatal injuries.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Dabar, a resident of Bhatkheri, Mhow. According to family members, Sunil was a labourer and had come near Rau area to unload a vehicle. After unloading, he went to buy cigarette and was crossing the road when he was hit by the car around 4 am.

One dead, four injured after SUV overturns

FPJ Shorts
Oshiwara Firing Case: Cops Begin Process To Cancel KRK's Pistol Licence
Oshiwara Firing Case: Cops Begin Process To Cancel KRK's Pistol Licence
Mumbai Shocker: 4-Year-Old Dies After Loudspeakers Collapse During Republic Day Program In Vikhroli
Mumbai Shocker: 4-Year-Old Dies After Loudspeakers Collapse During Republic Day Program In Vikhroli
Mumbai News: 7 Injured In Cylinder Blast At Malvani Chawl
Mumbai News: 7 Injured In Cylinder Blast At Malvani Chawl
Unseasonal Rain Returns To Mumbai, Second Spell This Month
Unseasonal Rain Returns To Mumbai, Second Spell This Month

A 30-year-old man was reportedly killed while his four companions were injured after the SUV in which they were travelling lost control and overturned on the Super Corridor early on Monday morning.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Deepak Thakur, a resident of Chhota Nagda. Four other occupants sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Read Also
MP News: Government Paid ₹207 Crore To 8,000 MBBS Students In 1 Year, Says CM Mohan yadav
article-image

Preliminary investigations suggest the accident was reportedly caused by a tyre burst, leading the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 4 Injured In Celebratory Firing During Mata Pujan Ceremony
Indore News: 4 Injured In Celebratory Firing During Mata Pujan Ceremony
MP News: 'Ladli Behnas’ Come Together To Buy Utensils For Local Community Hall In Mandsaur; They...
MP News: 'Ladli Behnas’ Come Together To Buy Utensils For Local Community Hall In Mandsaur; They...
Indore News: Priest Found Shot Dead In Locked Car; Suicide Suspected; Family Alleges Foul Play
Indore News: Priest Found Shot Dead In Locked Car; Suicide Suspected; Family Alleges Foul Play
Indore News: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Crossing Road
Indore News: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Crossing Road
Indore News: MP Flying Club And MP Tourism Board To Organise City's First-Ever Paragliding Festival...
Indore News: MP Flying Club And MP Tourism Board To Organise City's First-Ever Paragliding Festival...