Indore News: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Crossing Road | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):A 21-year-old youth was killed after being struck by a speeding car near Rau Circle under Kishanganj police station limits.

The incident occurred when the victim was attempting to cross the road to buy cigarette when the speeding vehicle mowed him down. The impact was so severe that Sunil was thrown for few feet, sustaining fatal injuries.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Dabar, a resident of Bhatkheri, Mhow. According to family members, Sunil was a labourer and had come near Rau area to unload a vehicle. After unloading, he went to buy cigarette and was crossing the road when he was hit by the car around 4 am.

One dead, four injured after SUV overturns

A 30-year-old man was reportedly killed while his four companions were injured after the SUV in which they were travelling lost control and overturned on the Super Corridor early on Monday morning.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Deepak Thakur, a resident of Chhota Nagda. Four other occupants sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accident was reportedly caused by a tyre burst, leading the driver to lose control of the vehicle.