 Indore News: MP Flying Club And MP Tourism Board To Organise City's First-Ever Paragliding Festival On January 31 And February 1
Indore will host its first-ever Tandem Paragliding Festival on January 31 and February 1 at Korban Hills, Rau. Organised by the MP Flying Club and MP Tourism Board, the event aims to promote adventure tourism. Certified instructors will ensure safety, with limited slots available. The festival is expected to position Indore as a new adventure sports destination.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: MP Flying Club And MP Tourism Board To Organise Tandem Paragliding Festival On January 31 And February 1 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A feast of adventure is set to arrive in the city for thrill seekers at the end of this month. A two-day Tandem Paragliding Festival will be organised in Indore on January 31 and February 1 at the picturesque Korban Hills in the Rau area. This will be the first time such an adventurous activity is being held in the city.

The thrilling event is being jointly organised by the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club (MPFC) and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, marking a significant step towards promoting adventure tourism in the state.

Neeraj Mujumdar, Director, Madhya Pradesh Flying Club, along with Dr. S.K. Shrivastava, Joint Director (Administration & Adventure), Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, and Captain Mandar Mahajan, Chief Instructor of MPFC, briefed the media about the two-day festival during a press conference held at the Indore Press Club on Tuesday. They emphasised that the initiative aims to position Indore as a premier destination for adventure sports and attract visitors from across the country.

Speaking about the features of the festival and safety measures, the organisers said that paragliding sessions for both beginners and experienced flyers will be conducted under expert supervision. Strict safety protocols will be followed, and certified instructors will be present to ensure a safe and secure experience.

Captain Mahajan recommended early booking as very limited slots are available. The organisers assured that all arrangements, including safety measures and hospitality, have been put in place to provide participants and spectators with a memorable experience. The event will also help promote tourism by showcasing the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh.

The paragliding activity will be held at Korban Hills in the Rau area. The charges for paragliding have been fixed at Rs 2,999. Bookings can be made through www.mpfc.in or the Instagram page of mpflyingclub.

Activity to set state as adventure destination

Dr. Ilaiyaraja T., Secretary of Tourism and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, said that Madhya Pradesh is rich in natural beauty, geographical diversity and has immense potential for adventure tourism. Events like the Tandem Paragliding Festival will play a vital role in firmly establishing the state on the national and international adventure tourism map.

