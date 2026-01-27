 MP News: Two Friends From Gujarat Drown In Narmada River During Omkareshwar Visit; Rescue Operation On
Two friends from Vapi, Gujarat, Manish (22) and Vivek Singh (22), drowned in the Narmada River at Omkareshwar while bathing at 3 AM near Brahmapuri Ghat. They had visited Mahakal Temple earlier. Their friend raised the alarm, but the deserted ghat delayed rescue. Both were students, and police with divers are conducting a search operation.

Dheeraj Mishra
Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two youth from Gujarat drowned in Narmada river during their visit to Madhya Pradesh's Omakareshwar Temple, as reported on Tuesday.

According to information, they had gone for a bath in Narmada river at 3 am when they fell into a deep pit near the river steps.

Upon receiving information, police and Home Guard divers launched a rescue operation, but the 2 victims have not yet been recovered.

Authorities are continuing the search in the river, and locals have been asked to remain cautious near the ghats.

It is said they just visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Ghat deserted during mishap

According to a police official, Manish (22) and Vivek Singh (22), residents of Vapi, Gujarat, along with another friend, had visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday and arrived in Omkareshwar in the evening on same day.

Their plan was to visit the temple as soon as it opened at 5 am and then return to Gujarat. For this reason, they went to Brahmapuri Ghat to bathe at 3 am.

The three friends were bathing near the shore when, after descending two steps of the ghat, Manish and Vivek fell into a deep underwater pit and began to drown.

Their third friend, who was standing outside, saw them struggling and shouted for help. However, due to the early morning hour, the ghat was deserted, and no boatmen or other devotees were present to rescue them.

Victims were college students

Mandhata police said that Manish was a CA final-year student and Vivek was a B.Com student. Their families have been informed of the accident and have left Vapi for Omkareshwar. Currently, a search operation is underway in the river with the help of divers.

Police registered a case in the matter and launched a rescue operation is underway.

