Indore News: Priest Found Shot Dead In Locked Car; Suicide Suspected; Family Alleges Foul Play

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old priest was found shot dead in his locked car, which was parked in an open ground in the Mahalaxmi area under Khajrana police station limits in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

He sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest from an illicit pistol, which was recovered by police from inside the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations suggest the priest died by suicide, as the car was locked from the inside, forcing police to break the window glass to gain entry. However, his family members have alleged foul play, claiming he was murdered due to an ongoing financial dispute.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Satish Sharma, a resident of Lasudia Mori. He was a priest at the Ram temple near his residence.

Friendship with woman and debt cited as possible motives

Additional DCP Amrendra Singh said that while the locked vehicle suggests suicide, the police are investigating multiple angles. The suspected motives behind the drastic step include a significant debt and his friendship with a woman. Police are currently probing whether the woman was blackmailing him.

Nephew traced location via mobile

The deceased's brother Anil said that Satish left home for the Patnipura area around 6:00 pm to purchase items for a havan scheduled for Tuesday. When he failed to return by 10:00 pm, they called on his phone, which went unanswered. Then, his nephew traced his mobile location to the Mahalaxmi area.

The nephew reached the spot around 2:00 am and discovered Satish sitting motionless inside the car. Family members informed the police, who then broke the window to retrieve the body. The puja items were also found intact inside the car.

Anil further said that the body was found near a temple where Satish had previously worked. He alleged that Satish was killed as he has a dispute with that temple s management, which had led to leave his job. He also mentioned a separate financial dispute involving Rs 25 lakh.

A relative raised further suspicions, saying, The car features an automatic locking system. Furthermore, the pistol was found covered with a cloth. It is unlikely that someone would shoot themselves and then have the presence of mind to cover the weapon to erase fingerprints. There are also visible bruise marks on his back.