Indore News: 4 Injured In Celebratory Firing During Mata Pujan Ceremony | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including three women, were injured in an incident of celebratory firing under Rau police station limits on Monday afternoon.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said that the incident occurred on Monday evening in the Nayapura locality. The family of advocate Nandkishore Jat was performing a Mata Pujan ceremony for his daughter’s upcoming wedding, scheduled for Wednesday.

During the procession, a relative named Bhanu Jat, who had come from Agar Malwa, fired a shot from a .12-bore rifle. Four individuals, three family members and a neighbour were hit by the pellets. The accused is currently evading arrest, and police have launched a manhunt to locate him, TI Rathore added.

Family initially attempted to settle the matter

ACP (Gandhi Nagar) Nidhi Saxena said that the injured have been identified as Munnalal Jat (38), Reena Jat (38), Muskan Jat (20), and Basanti Bai (70), all residents of Nayapura. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Initially, the family members attempted to settle the matter privately without informing the police. However, the police were alerted by hospital administration and subsequently reached the spot.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police took suo motu cognisance and registered a case for attempted culpable homicide under section 108 of the BNS.