 Indore News: 4 Injured In Celebratory Firing During Mata Pujan Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 4 Injured In Celebratory Firing During Mata Pujan Ceremony

Indore News: 4 Injured In Celebratory Firing During Mata Pujan Ceremony

Four people, including three women, were injured in celebratory firing during a Mata Pujan ceremony in Nayapura, Indore. A relative allegedly fired a .12-bore rifle during the procession, and pellets hit family members and a neighbour. Police registered a case under the BNS for attempted culpable homicide and launched a manhunt after the accused fled.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 4 Injured In Celebratory Firing During Mata Pujan Ceremony | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including three women, were injured in an incident of celebratory firing under Rau police station limits on Monday afternoon.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said that the incident occurred on Monday evening in the Nayapura locality. The family of advocate Nandkishore Jat was performing a Mata Pujan ceremony for his daughter’s upcoming wedding, scheduled for Wednesday.

During the procession, a relative named Bhanu Jat, who had come from Agar Malwa, fired a shot from a .12-bore rifle. Four individuals, three family members and a neighbour were hit by the pellets. The accused is currently evading arrest, and police have launched a manhunt to locate him, TI Rathore added.

Family initially attempted to settle the matter

FPJ Shorts
ISPL 2026: Bhoir Hat-Trick Sparks Hyderabad Win Over Srinagar
ISPL 2026: Bhoir Hat-Trick Sparks Hyderabad Win Over Srinagar
'Four To Five Lakh Voters Will Be Removed': Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Comments On Electoral Rolls Spark Outrage In Assam
'Four To Five Lakh Voters Will Be Removed': Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Comments On Electoral Rolls Spark Outrage In Assam
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Reveal SIT Report On Gaurav Gogoi’s Alleged Pakistan Links On February 8
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Reveal SIT Report On Gaurav Gogoi’s Alleged Pakistan Links On February 8
Oshiwara Firing Case: Cops Begin Process To Cancel KRK's Pistol Licence
Oshiwara Firing Case: Cops Begin Process To Cancel KRK's Pistol Licence

ACP (Gandhi Nagar) Nidhi Saxena said that the injured have been identified as Munnalal Jat (38), Reena Jat (38), Muskan Jat (20), and Basanti Bai (70), all residents of Nayapura. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Initially, the family members attempted to settle the matter privately without informing the police. However, the police were alerted by hospital administration and subsequently reached the spot.

Read Also
Indore Water Tragedy: IYC To Launch 9-Day Jan Adhikar Yatra In Protest Of Contaminated Water
article-image

Following a preliminary investigation, the police took suo motu cognisance and registered a case for attempted culpable homicide under section 108 of the BNS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Claiming To Be A Social Worker Not Enough, HC Rejects PIL Against Alleged Illegal...
Indore News: Claiming To Be A Social Worker Not Enough, HC Rejects PIL Against Alleged Illegal...
Indore News: Two Held With 46 Kg Silver Worth ₹1.4 Crore
Indore News: Two Held With 46 Kg Silver Worth ₹1.4 Crore
Indore News: 4 Injured In Celebratory Firing During Mata Pujan Ceremony
Indore News: 4 Injured In Celebratory Firing During Mata Pujan Ceremony
MP News: 'Ladli Behnas’ Come Together To Buy Utensils For Local Community Hall In Mandsaur; They...
MP News: 'Ladli Behnas’ Come Together To Buy Utensils For Local Community Hall In Mandsaur; They...
Indore News: Priest Found Shot Dead In Locked Car; Suicide Suspected; Family Alleges Foul Play
Indore News: Priest Found Shot Dead In Locked Car; Suicide Suspected; Family Alleges Foul Play