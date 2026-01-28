 Indore News: Protestors Paste Copies Of Memorandum On MPPSC Office’s Wall
Protesting MPPSC candidates pasted copies of their memorandum on the commission’s office wall in Indore after officials failed to meet them for the fourth day. The aspirants are demanding timely recruitment, more vacancies and transparency. They cited declining posts and delays as causing distress, and warned of a statewide agitation if no action is taken within 15 days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
Indore News: Protestors Paste Copies Of Memorandum On MPPSC Office's Wall

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates protesting decline in vacancies and delay in recruitments pasted copies of memorandum on Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)’s office wall as officials did not turn to meet them for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Candidates from across the state have submitted an eight-point memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, raising concerns over prolonged delays in recruitment, reduction in the number of posts and lack of transparency in the examination and interview process. Following permission from the High Court, the candidates have been staging a sit-in protest outside the commission’s office since August 24.

The protesters said they were hopeful that MPPSC officials would come out and listen to their grievances on Tuesday, but once again no representative turned up. Expressing their anger, the candidates said that when the doors for dialogue are shut, even memorandums will not be submitted inside but displayed outside. Subsequently, they pasted copies of the memorandum on the outer premises of the commission office.

The candidates recalled that during the first phase of the MPPSC Recruitment Satyagraha, the Chief Minister had assured them of increasing the number of recruitments and ensuring a time-bound and transparent selection process. However, they alleged that these assurances have not yet been implemented, forcing thousands of aspirants to face mental, financial, and social distress.

Decline in vacancies, uncertainty worsens crisis

In their memorandum, the candidates pointed out that the number of posts in key examinations such as State Services, Forest Services, Assistant Professor, State Engineering Services, and ADPO has been consistently declining. They also flagged uncertainty in the examination calendar, lack of transparency in interviews and evaluation, and delays in decision-making by the commission, which they said are adversely affecting their future.

Warning of statewide agitation

The protesters warned that if no positive and concrete action is taken on their demands within 15 days, they would intensify their movement through democratic means across the state.

They urged the Chief Minister to personally intervene and issue clear instructions to the concerned departments and the commission to make the recruitment process transparent, time-bound, and fair, ensuring a secure future for the youth within the state.

