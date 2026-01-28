Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders To Make Swimming Pool Operational In Four Months |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of continued efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure in the city, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday inspected the Atal Sports Complex located in Assembly Constituency No 2. The visit aimed at reviewing the progress of ongoing development works and ensuring better facilities for sportspersons.

During the inspection, the Mayor reviewed the renovation work of the swimming pool at the complex and sought detailed information from officials regarding construction quality, technical standards, and engineering aspects. He directed that the swimming pool renovation be completed with high quality and within the stipulated timeline, instructing officials to make it fully operational for the general public within the next four months.

Emphasising the importance of sports facilities, Bhargav said that robust sports infrastructure not only provides youth with a positive direction but also strengthens the city s identity.

He also inspected other arrangements at the Atal Sports Complex and instructed the public works in-charge Rajendra Rathore to streamline all facilities and ensure early operationalisation so that maximum number of players can benefit.

Municipal officials informed the Mayor that necessary resources and monitoring mechanisms are being put in place to complete the works within the prescribed timeframe.