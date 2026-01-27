Indore News: Man Stabs Friend, Her Family And Self; Brother Dies, Mother Critical | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of murder was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Monday where a youth barged into a woman’s house, stabbed her, her mother and her brother.

In the attack, the woman’s brother was killed, while the woman and her mother were injured. The accused also stabbed himself in the stomach and was injured.

All the accused are undergoing treatment at present.

According to information, the crime was carried out on Monday night on 60 Feet Road under the Aerodrome police station area in Indore.

The accused is said to be the victim woman’s friend who entered her house and attacked her family members with a knife.

Mother critical, accused out of danger

According to the Aerodrome police, the accused was admitted to MY Hospital late at night and is out of danger. He will be questioned after being discharged from the hospital.

According to police, the accused was identified as Vedant Solanki. He was a friend of the woman, Vidhi Lakhawat. After a dispute, he went to her house and attacked Vidhi, her mother Anita, and her brother Vidan with a knife.

Vidan, who was seriously injured, died during treatment at Aurobindo Hospital. After the incident, the accused also stabbed himself. All injured persons were admitted to the hospital.

Police said the accused also threatened the family during the attack. The entire matter is being investigated. The accused is a resident of Bijasan Road, Indore and was living with his uncle and aunt.

Police also said that the woman’s family had earlier complained about harassment by the accused 5 to 6 days ago, and he was warned by the police.

Despite this, the accused reached the woman’s house again on Monday night around 10 pm and carried out the attack. The woman’s brother tried to stop him and was stabbed.